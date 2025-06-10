Assam flood situation improves even as 1.63L reel under deluge

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with the number of affected people dipping to 1.63 lakh in nine districts, even as the death toll in this year’s deluge and landslides increased by one to reach 27, an official bulletin said.

No major river was flowing above the danger level, with an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin stating that floodwaters will recede if there is no further rainfall.

An ASDMA bulletin said 25 revenue circles and 389 villages in nine districts continued to reel under floodwaters, affecting 1,63,083 people.

Sribhumi remained the worst hit with 1,21,847 affected, followed by Hailakandi with 33,838 affected by the deluge.

The number of affected people in the state was nearly 2.6 lakh in 11 districts on Monday.

One death has been reported from Sribhumi district, taking the total number of fatalities in flood and landslides to 27 so far.

More than 6,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 43 relief camps, while 48 relief distribution centres were also operational.

Cropland of over 3,500 hectares remained inundated, while eight animals were washed away, as per the ASDMA bulletin.

It added that one district continued to reel under ‘urban flood’.

A senior official of the ASDMA said that the floodwaters continued to recede in almost all inundated areas, with most parts of the state not witnessing any rain in the last 24 hours.

“If it does not rain today, we hope that the situation will improve considerably in most parts of the state,” he added.