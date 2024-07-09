Assam flood situation improves, but six more people die

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday even though six more people lost their lives and almost 19 lakh people remained affected across 27 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Bilasipara and Agamoni revenue circles of Dhubri district.

Besides, one person each drowned in flood waters at Balijana of Goalpara, Bokakhat of Golaghat, Demow of Sivasagar and Dhekiajuli of Golaghat, it added. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 85.

The report said more than 18,80,700 people have been affected by the floods.

Dhubri is the worst hit with 4.75 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with over 2.01 lakh affected people and Barpeta with nearly 1.36 lakh people hit, it added.

Till Sunday, almost 22.75 lakh people were suffering in the flood waters across 27 districts.