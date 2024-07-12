Assam flood situation grim, nearly 14 lakh people still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday with the number of inundated districts increasing to 26 and major rivers flowing above the danger mark in multiple locations even though the population reeling under the deluge decreased below 14 lakh, an official bulletin said.

Altogether 13,99,949 people were still suffering from the flood, as compared to 14,38,900 in 25 districts on Wednesday, it said.

Cachar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Biswanath, Golaghat, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Tinsukia and Nalbari were among the 26 inundated districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Majuli and Chirang districts were also reeling under floodwater. The affected people were spread over 83 revenue circles and 2,545 villages.

Dhubri remained the worst-hit district with 2,41,186 people suffering, followed by Cachar with 1,60,889 and Darrang with 1,08,125.

Altogether 100 people, all from Dhubri district, were evacuated to safer locations on boats by the State Disaster Response

Force and local administration, the bulletin said.