Assam flood: Over 12 lakh affected in 24 districts, seven more dead

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to be grim with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, even as the number of affected people decreased marginally to 12 lakh in 24 districts, an official bulletin said on Friday.



The Brahmaputra and three other major rivers are flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state, it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the overall situation was improving with waters receding in most parts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 12,33,236 people in 75 revenue circles and 2,406 villages of 24 districts are reeling under the deluge.

The affected districts are Cachar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Biswanath, Golaghat, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Majuli and Chirang.

Dhubri has been the worst-hit with 3,18,326 people being affected, followed by Cachar (1,48,609) and Golaghat (95,277).

The number of flood-hit population was 13,99,948 in 26 districts on Thursday.

Five deaths were reported from Goalpara, the deceased being members of the same family. One death each was reported from Nagaon and Jorhat in the last 24 hours, taking this year’s toll in flood, storm and lightning to 106.

“The flood situation is improving and water levels are receding. Unless there is a third wave, it will improve further,” Sarma told reporters after meeting the bereaved family in Goalpara.

The ASDMA bulletin said 186 relief camps were sheltering 39,203 people, while another 130 relief distribution centres were catering to 2,56,448 people.

Crop area of 32,924.32 hectares remained inundated and 6,67,175 animals have been affected, it said.