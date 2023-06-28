Assam flood: 1 more dead, 83K affected

The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday, although one more person lost his life and nearly 83,000 people were still under the impact of the deluge in six districts, an official bulletin said.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died due to flooding in Rongjuli of Goalpara district.

The death toll in this year’s floods across Assam stands at seven. It said over 82,900 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts. Barpeta is the worst-hit with over 60,700 people impacted, followed by Lakhimpur (over 18,600 people) and Sonitpur (around 1,400 people), it said.