Assam continues to 'restrict' movement of people to Meghalaya

Guwahati/ Shillong: Assam continued to restrict the movement of people and private vehicles to Meghalaya for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday following violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border that led to the death of six people, police said.



On the other hand, Meghalaya has extended suspension of internet services in seven affected districts for another 48 hours from 10.30 am on Saturday.

The law and order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is, however, slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.

No major incidents were reported in the Meghalaya capital. Only some miscreants burnt tyres on the road in West Jaintia Hills district, a police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, remained imposed in the disputed area amidst heavy deployment of security forces.

Assam Police advised people from the state not to travel to Meghalaya apprehending law and order situation.

The travel advisory was issued after violence erupted in Mukroh village early on Tuesday after a truck laden with "illegally felled timber" was intercepted by Assam forest guards.

Six people -- five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam -- were killed in the clashes that followed. "We are asking people from Assam not to travel to Meghalaya at the moment. But if someone has to go to the neighbouring state due to some emergency, we are asking him or her to go in a Meghalaya registered vehicle," a police officer said.

Barricades have been erected since Tuesday in Jorabat area of Guwahati and Cachar district, the two main entry points to the hill state.

Commercial vehicles, however, continued to move without any restrictions.