Assam Cong chief Gogoi files nomination from Jorhat seat

Jorhat: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Monday filed his nomination papers from Jorhat Assembly seat, making his electoral debut in the state polls.

Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited religious places of all communities before starting his rally from Jorhat stadium.

The procession, which saw participation from a large number of people, concluded at the district commissioner’s office after around three hours.

Congress is part of the six-party opposition alliance comprising the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

Supporters of the alliance partners, along with their respective flags, were seen as part of the procession.

Gogoi told reporters before filing his nomination that the upcoming assembly election was an “opportunity to cleanse Assam politics”.

“During the last few years, politics in the state has stooped to a very low level, for which we feel ashamed when we are in other parts of the country”, he said.

He urged people to take “collective responsibility” to help cleanse society and politics.

‘’A Congress government will also ensure that all women will get the benefits of the various schemes without having to attend any party meeting or rallies’’, he said.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP was insulting women by forcing beneficiaries to attend rallies and meetings organised by the party.