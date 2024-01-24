Assam CM ordering DGP to file case against me shows fear: Rahul

BARPETA: Hours after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the DGP to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for “provoking the crowd” to break barricades, the Congress leader on Tuesday claimed that “fear in their hearts” has led to such a direction.



He also criticised the chief minister for a social media post in which the chief minister had made a “derogatory” statement about Dalits and backward castes.

“They are jumping up and down now, filing a case against me. The case shows the fear in their hearts. They are afraid as people of Assam are standing up as ‘tufan’ and ‘andhi’ (storm) against them,” Gandhi said, addressing a public meeting at Goreimari in Barpeta during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Referring to a post by the chief minister on X, Gandhi said, “Your CM said Dalits and people belonging to backward castes are born to serve general castes. What can be more insulting for Dalits and backward castes? Why are you silent?

“You should not be silent, you are being insulted. You should keep your words in front of the CM. I will do it. Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis, minorities are not lesser than anyone,” he asserted.

Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai, added, “Our job in this march is to open ‘mohabat ki dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazar’. We work to unite people.”

The Assam police has registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for wanton acts of violence on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati.

Sarma had earlier in the day instructed the Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break the barricades. Singh also said that appropriate action is being taken against those involved in unlawful activities.

The sections under which the case has been filed deal with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty, damaging public property and others.

Gandhi said the chief minister directing the DGP to file a case against him shows ‘that they have fear in their hearts... They are afraid as the people of Assam are standing up as ‘tufan’ and ‘andhi’ (storm) against them’.

The barricades were erected along a highway to prevent Congress leaders and supporters taking part in the Yatra from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, the largest city of the northeastern state.

As Congress supporters removed the barricades, a scuffle with the police personnel ensued leading to injuries suffered by state Congress president Bhupen Borah and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Addressing the public from atop a bus, Gandhi said that they have broken barricades but ‘we will not break the law’.