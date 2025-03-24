Assam: Board Class 11 exams cancelled amid paper leak reports

Guwahati: All Class 11 examinations of the Assam state board from March 24 to 29, comprising 36 subjects, have been cancelled following reports of several paper leaks at different places, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Demanding a proper investigation, leading student bodies such as NSUI, SFI, SMSS and AASU slammed the BJP-led Assam government and demanded Pegu’s resignation and suspension of state board chief R C Jain.

Earlier, the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics paper, scheduled on March 21, of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) was leaked, forcing the authorities to cancel the examinations and lodge a police complaint.

The Higher Secondary first year or Class 11 examinations began on March 6 and were scheduled to continue till March 29.

“Due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol, the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination 2025 (scheduled from March 24-29) stand cancelled,” Pegu said in a post on X. Sharing the official order by ASSEB, he said further action regarding the new schedule of the examinations will be decided in a Board meeting on Monday.

In another post, the minister said the Mathematics paper was leaked after 18 schools, including three government institutes, across the state broke the security seal a day before the scheduled examination.

“ASSEB has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for breaking the seal of Class 11 Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak. The state government will also take action against three other schools for violating the rules in a similar manner,” he said.

Police complaints will be lodged and these schools have been barred from admitting Class 11 students for the 2025-26 academic year, Pegu said.

Last week, the Class 9 English annual exam in Assam’s Barpeta district was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social

media.