Assam Assembly conducts ballot voting on resolution

For the first time in its history, the Assam Assembly on Friday witnessed voting with ballot paper while deciding the fate of a private member’s resolution brought in by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The resolution on irrigation system was rejected by just nine votes.

Out of 77 MLAs in the BJP-led alliance, the government garnered 39 votes. On the other hand, 30 votes were polled in favour of the resolution from 47 opposition MLAs, including five Congress members with allegiance to the government.

Earlier, the resolution was put to voice vote and Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the resolution was rejected.

Gogoi and other opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, however, claimed that the ruling party did not have the numbers during the voice vote and demanded proper voting.

Daimary then adjourned the House for 10 minutes, saying that voting would take place and the Assembly Secretariat would require time to prepare for the polling on the resolution.

However, the House resumed after 30 minutes. During this half-an-hour, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita was seen doing a headcount of the ruling side on a piece of paper. Gogoi was also seen going to almost every member with folded hands.

As soon as the House met, the Speaker again conducted a voice vote with a higher number of treasury bench MLAs this time and announced rejection of the resolution.