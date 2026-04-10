Assam: Around 30 injured in poll-related violence, at least 7 arrested

Guwahati/Silchar/Dibrugarh (Assam): Around 30 people were injured and seven arrested in connection with poll-related violence in Assam on Thursday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the Congress candidate in Patharkandi constituency in Sribhumi district, Kartik Sena Sinha, allegedly entered the Rangamati polling booth and started an argument with the presiding officer. “He claimed fake electors cast genuine people’s votes. When the presiding officer denied the charge, he broke the EVM. Following this, supporters of Congress and the BJP started a fight,” he added.

Sinha is locked in a direct contest with Assam minister and BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul.

“In the clash, around 25 people were injured, of whom two are serious. They have been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment,” the officer said. Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley reached the spot and reviewed the situation.

Voting was halted at the polling station for about three hours due to the disturbances. It resumed after election officials replaced the EVM.

“Sinha left the place, and no arrest has been made yet. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

In another incident, three leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) were injured in a clash with BJP supporters at Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district, another police officer said.

“According to reports, AJP alleged that BJP was running an IT cell at a house in the area. A group of AJP workers reached there along with the police. After some time, AJP leaders Samudra Barua, Swakhyar Borgohain and Chitrakamal Handique also went there,” he added.

Following a heated exchange of words, the AJP workers and BJP activists got involved in a physical brawl, in which the three AJP leaders were injured, the officer said.

Besides, minor clashes have also been reported in many polling booths across several districts.