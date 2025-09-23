Assam: 77.75% turnout recorded in BTC polls

Guwahati: An estimated 77.75 per cent of the total 26.58 lakh voters on Monday exercised their franchise in the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will decide the fate of 316 candidates, officials said.

The final turnout is awaited as reports from polling booths in remote areas of the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) were still coming in, they said.

No untoward incident was reported from any of the 3,359 polling stations. “For the first time in Assam’s history, these council elections have been conducted peacefully. Not a single bullet has been fired,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.