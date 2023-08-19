Assam: 32 railway stations to be redeveloped

MALIGAON: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs 10,269 crores have been allocated in the current budget of 2023-24. This is an increase of 384% as compared to average allotment of Rs 2,122 crores during 2009-14.

Along with selected railway stations from the rest of the country, 32 railway stations in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 990.2 crores. The revamping of these stations will provide a modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the state of Assam.

These stations will have facilities like huge roof plaza, retiring rooms, food court and waiting room for the convenience of the passengers.