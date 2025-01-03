Assam: 3 new trains to boost connectivity

Guwahati: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, will make a day-long visit to Assam on Friday to launch several initiatives for the enhancement of connectivity and promotion of infrastructure development in the state.

The visit will feature the flagging off of three trains at the Guwahati Railway Station: the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, the New Bongaigaon–Guwahati Passenger Train, and the Tinsukia–Naharlagun Express. These trains will strengthen regional connectivity and improve passenger travel options in the state.

Besides enhancing rail connectivity, Vaishnaw is scheduled to also inaugurate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Dispur, Guwahati, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and further improving road infrastructure in the area.

The minister will also e-gesture a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar. While operating earlier with a 20 KW medium-wave transmitter since its inception in 1999, the new FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar will improve radio coverage within a radius of 70 km and cover more than 30 lakh people in Kokrajhar and Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang districts with good FM broadcasts.

Vaishnaw’s schedule also includes the virtual inaugural function of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology Deemed University, which will expand the scope of education and technical training in the region.