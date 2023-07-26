Assam: 3 labourers die of asphyxiation

Dhubri: Three labourers working in an underground water reservoir at a Jal Jeevan Mission project site died of asphyxiation in Assam's Dhubri district on Tuesday, an official said. The three workers were hired by a contractor to clean the tank in Fakiranijhar village in Bilasipara and they collapsed soon after entering it.

They were later brought out from the tank and declared dead by the doctors. According to preliminary reports, the trio died of asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen inside the tank.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, the official added. Inquiries are being conducted into the incident and the contractor along with the engineer in charge of the site are also being questioned, he added. The deceased have been identified as Shahidur Islam, Sayed Ali and Hazrat Ali, all residents of Fakiranijhar village, the official said.