Assam: 3 coal miners trapped inside illegal mine for third day

Dibrugarh (Assam): Three people remained trapped inside an illegal rat-hole mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district for the third consecutive day on Monday as efforts continued to rescue them, officials said.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said that apart from local authorities, NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in the search and rescue operations to find out the miners. “One team each from the NDRF and SDRF, and local rescue workers are trying to locate the missing miners,” he said. Paul further said that no case has been registered so far and investigation is underway to find out the culprits.