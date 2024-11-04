Aspiration for return to statehood remains strong: J-K LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the high voter turnout in the assembly polls reflected the enduring faith of the people in the democratic process, but the aspiration for the return to statehood remains strong. In his maiden address to the first-ever legislative assembly of the Union territory of J-K, he also said the government will make efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in the valley with dignity, for which a safe and secure environment will be created. "It gives me great pleasure to welcome all the newly elected members of the legislative assembly to the inaugural session of the assembly. We gather here after the successful and peaceful conduct of the first democratic elections in over a decade," he said. The LG said the elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the reorganisation of J-K into a Union Territory, are "a critical milestone" in restoring democratic governance after a period of "political uncertainty". "This is a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy, the strength of our institutions, and the faith that the people of this region have in their democratic representation through this assembly. It is a privilege to witness the restoration of this august House, which once again reflects the aspirations of the people of J-K," he said.

Sinha said one of the most encouraging aspects of the assembly elections was the high voter turnout which reflects the enduring faith of the people in democratic processes. "The high turnout, particularly in regions that traditionally could not participate fully because of a vociferous minority sympathetic to separatist sentiments, indicates that the people of J-K continue to see electoral participation as a means to voice their concerns and aspirations.The successful completion of the electoral process marks an epoch in the history of J-K," he added. Sinha said he looks forward to work together with all for strengthening the democratic institutions, and providing the people the governance and the future they deserve. He said the people of J-K now look up to the government with many hopes and expectations, and the government is fully geared up to realise these hopes and fulfil these expectations. The LG, however, said the aspiration for the return to statehood in J-K remains strong. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions has already expressed his commitment to restoring statehood, which has been a source of rekindled hope and reassurance for the people. Referring to the resolution passed by the J-K's Council of Ministers calling for the immediate restoration of statehood, Sinha said the resolution reflects the collective will of the elected representatives, echoing the aspirations of the people for the reinstatement of full democratic governance. "My government will make all efforts for restoration of full statehood and constitutional guarantees available to the state. It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of J-K in our democratic institutions," he said. "In the meantime, I urge all stakeholders to work together as one team and extend full support to my government in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people," he added.

The LG said the government is fully committed to implementing the promises made to the people for further political empowerment and for creating an enabling environment for employment, sustainable development, social inclusiveness and expansion of the economy for enhancing the overall quality of life. It will work relentlessly on the three principles of 'Economy, Ecology and Equity' that will shape our future. "We commit ourselves to this balance for a better and brighter future for all," he said. Sinha said every section as well as every region of J-K will be treated equally and developed for ensuring inclusiveness and balanced development, which will be a solemn and sacred commitment of my government. "I believe that the new legislators, the administration, and all other stakeholders will work together to handle the challenges before us for a better and prosperous society," he added. Asserting that the government will make efforts for a dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha said a safe and secure environment will be created for their return to the valley. "Work on transit accommodation projects for Kashmiri Migrants employees will be speeded up for providing them suitable accommodation at designated places," he said. He also announced that all the vacancies in the government sector will be identified and filled up on fast-track basis. The government is committed to expedite the process of compassionate appointments as well, he said, while noting that J-K is at a pivotal moment in its history, standing on the threshold of a transformative era filled with immense promise and opportunity. "This transformation is not merely a governmental endeavour, it is a collective journey that calls for unity and shared purpose across all communities, institutions, and sections of society. "Today, as we embark on this journey, I call upon each one of you to play an active and committed role in building a prosperous, inclusive and forward- looking J-K. This should be done with unity of purpose and commitment to uplifting the lives of the people of J-K, without any occasion for partisanship of any hue," he said. "Our goal is a J-K where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, where prosperity is shared, and where every citizen can reach their full potential," he said. "Together, let us work to create a society where economic growth is inclusive, where social harmony prevails, and where opportunities are abundant for all, regardless of background," he added.