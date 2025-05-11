Ask Pakistanis about strength of BrahMos missile: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a glimpse of the valour of the BrahMos missile was seen during Operation Sindoor and if that was not enough, one should ask Pakistanis about it.

He also said the time has come to deal a crushing blow to terrorism and to achieve it, the entire country has to unite under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility here, Adityanath said, "What is the BrahMos missile? You have seen a glimpse of the valour of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. And if the glimpse was not visible, then ask Pakistanis about the strength of the missile."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that any incident of terror will be considered a war. And until we completely crush terrorism, there will be no solution to this problem. The time has come to crush it and for this, entire India, in one voice, has to unite under Modi's leadership," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said terrorism is a "dog's tail" that can never be straightened. "Terrorism will not follow the language of love. We have to give a reply to it in its own language. And in this direction, India has given a message to the world through Operation Sindoor."