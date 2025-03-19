ASI's death in mob attack: MP govt transfers SP, collector of Mauganj

Bhopal: Days after a mob attack claimed the life of a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district, the government has transferred its collector and the superintendent of police. The transfer orders were issued late on Tuesday night. On March 15, a group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a man, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of ASI Ramcharan Gautam at Gadra village, some 25 km from the district headquarters.

As per one order, the state’s home department has transferred Mauganj SP Rasna Thakur. She has been appointed as assistant inspector general at the police headquarters in Bhopal. The SP of the Economic Offences Wing, Dilip Kumar Soni, will take Thakur’s position. In another order, the General Administration Department transferred Collector Ajay Shrivastava. Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Jain has been appointed as the district collector of Mauganj district. The violence in Gadra village unfolded when members of the Kol tribe abducted one Sunny Dwivedi, accusing him of being responsible for the death of a tribal man, Ashok Kumar, several months ago. Police records indicate that Kumar had died in a road accident, but the Kol tribe believed Dwivedi was involved.

When the police were alerted about Dwivedi's abduction, a team led by Shahpur Police Station House Officer Sandeep Bhartiya was dispatched to Gadra village, officials had said earlier. However, by the time they arrived, Dwivedi had already been beaten to death. As police attempted to intervene and open the room where Dwivedi was held, they were attacked by tribals armed with sticks and stones. In the ensuing chaos, ASI Ramcharan Gautam, part of the Special Armed Force, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment, an official said earlier. Other officials were also injured and immediately rushed to local hospitals. Following the attack, police had to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob and secure the safety of their personnel.