Asia’s largest lithium ion battery manufacturing mega project launched

Chandigarh: Inspired by Haryana government’s industrial policy and with the efforts of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Japan’s renowned company ATL has started Asia’s largest lithium ion battery manufacturing mega project at IMT Sohna with an investment of more than Rs. 3,000 crore.

With the launch of this project, over 5,000 youth will get direct employment. The establishment of this state-of-the-art lithium ion battery manufacturing unit will give Haryana a new identity in the industrial sector.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated this mega project of ATL Battery Technology (India) Pvt Ltd at IMT Sohna on Thursday.

Haryana Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Sato and Shashida from TDK Group, Advisor to Chief Minister Haryana, Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Choudhary were also present.

Union minister Vaishnaw said that just as Japan believes in quality in its products, similarly, products manufactured in Haryana will also match the highest standards of quality. In today’s modern India, all electronic-related goods are being manufactured, directly benefiting consumers as well as creating employment opportunities for youth.

Industries and Commerce minister, Rao Narbir Singh said that this day will be remembered in golden letters in the industrial history of Haryana. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana today has become a symbol of self-reliance, innovation, and global cooperation.

He said that ATL Group (TDK Corporation, Japan) has taken a historic step by setting up this advanced state-of-the-art lithium ion battery manufacturing unit in Haryana. To take the state further in the industrial sector, ten new industrial cities will soon be developed in Haryana. In the first phase of this project alone, investment of more than Rs.3,000 crore is being made, providing direct employment to over 5,000 youth.

Earlier in 2020, the company had invested more than Rs.1,000 crore in Bawal, creating over 1,500 jobs.

The Industry Minister further said that the Haryana Government, under its Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, MSME Policy, and Startup Policy, is providing large-scale opportunities for investment and job creation.