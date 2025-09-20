Asian Regional Conference: India chosen for INTERPOL Asian Committee

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic and policing achievement, India has been chosen as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee at the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore on September 19. The election, performed through a multi-stage voting system, is a significant move towards enhancing India’s position in international law enforcement cooperation.

The INTERPOL Asian Committee guides the Asian Regional Conference in implementing its mandate and facilitates deliberations by shedding light on strategic and operational issues. It determines regional priorities for addressing crime and improving police cooperation in Asia.

Membership of India will further regional cooperation on key security issues such as organised crime, cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. This success underlines India’s active role in promoting the Global Policing Objectives and its increasing leadership in transnational security cooperation.

The Committee will meet annually to discuss salient regional security issues and steer coordinated measures among member states.

India’s mission to the Singapore conference was headed by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victory is attributed to a coordinated effort from Indian diplomats, embassies, high commissions, and the National Central Bureau (NCB-India), which made an active effort to enlist support from fellow countries through bilateral and multilateral interactions.