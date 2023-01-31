ASI Gopal Das had ‘clear intention’ to kill min: FIR

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police in its FIR in the killing of Health minister Naba Kishore Das said the accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das had “clear intention” to kill him.

This was stated by Brajrajnagar Police Station inspector-in charge (IIC) Pradumnya Kumar Swain, who was present at the site when the ASI allegedly opened fire at the 60-year-old minister, leading to his death after some hours during treatment on Sunday.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Tripathy, head of psychiatry department, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, said Gopal Das had bipolar disorder about 10 years ago. He said, “Das had first visited my clinic about eight to ten years ago. He used to get angry very easily and was undergoing treatment for this. I am not sure whether he was taking medicines regularly. If medicines are not taken regularly, the disease reappears. It has been a year since he visited me last.”