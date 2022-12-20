ASI gets water, property tax notices for Taj Mahal

Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India has been asked to pay a water tax of nearly Rs 2 crore and a property tax of about Rs 1.5 lakh for the Taj Mahal, along with a Rs 5-crore service tax for the Agra Fort, in an apparent first-of-its-kind action by local authorities.



The ASI in Agra said the monuments are exempted from such taxes, but Municipal Commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde said notices have been issued to several buildings and those eligible will be given the relief.

The Agra Municipal Corporation's notices ask the ASI to pay a water tax of Rs 1.94 crore and a property of Rs 1.47 lakh for the Taj Mahal, and Rs 1.40 lakh as property tax for another monument, the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah.

The notices were issued for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, and the Archaeological Survey of India has been asked to pay up within the next 15 days.

In-addition, the Agra Cantonment Board has sent out a notice to the ASI to recover a service tax of Rs 5 crore for the Agra Fort, an official said.

Agra Circle ASI official protested the action by the municipality.