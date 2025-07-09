Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father passes away at 81

Jodhpur: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father Dau Lal Vaishnaw passed away on Monday at AIIMS, Jodhpur. He was 81 and had been ailing for some time.

A respected senior advocate by profession, Dau Lal Vaishnaw hailed from Jeevant Kala village in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Known for his simplicity, integrity, and social commitment, he was a revered figure in the legal and social circles of the region.

The minister, who flew in from Delhi earlier in the day, was able to meet his father before his demise.

A prayer meeting (Uthavana) will be held on July 10, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

at Mahaveer Complex,

Jodhpur.