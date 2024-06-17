Ashwini Vaishnaw holds meeting with board members

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of station redevelopment and finalisation of designs, and futuristic views of stations planned for redevelopment.



Some of the stations are whose futuristic designs reviewed are - Jabalpur, Bina, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Ajmer, Pali Marwar in Rajasthan, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Chengannur, Thrissur in Kerala, Bandel in West Bengal, Junagarh in Gujrat, etc.

The Union minister also reviewed the z

plan of how to increase the production capacity of GS (General), Sleeper coaches and how to increase the GS and Sleeper coaches trains on popular routes.