Ashwini Vaishnaw calls on CBI to set up cyber forensic labs with inputs from academia

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, presented the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s 62nd Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Speaking to the theme ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047 – A Roadmap for CBI’, he emphasised the importance of a techno-legal strategy to deal with new-generation crimes and deliver speedy justice.

Vaishnaw stressed that India’s academic and research capabilities have to be harnessed to develop technological solutions to crime investigation. He called upon CBI to create state-of-the-art cyber forensic labs in association with academic and research institutions. He also suggested coordination between government bodies like the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Department of Science and Technology (DST) to co-develop advanced law enforcement technologies.

In light of the advancement of artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, and cyber-enabled crime, Vaishnaw underscored the necessity of harmonising legal frameworks and technological innovations in order to optimise the efficacy of the criminal justice system.

As many as 26 CBI officers were awarded President’s Police Medals (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service during the function for their hard work and services. K. Pradeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar were awarded the PPM, while Raghavendra Vatsa, Sharada Pandurang Raut, and Prem Kumar Gautam were among the officers awarded the PM.

CBI Director Praveen Sood greeted the visitors, including the Attorney General of India, Central Vigilance Commissioner, and other top law enforcement officers.

Vaishnaw described some major pillars of India’s growth agenda in the past decade. He discussed huge public investment in infrastructure, such as highways, airports, and railway electrification, and building digital and social infrastructure. He stressed the need for inclusive growth, mentioning schemes like opening 54 crore bank accounts, building 4 crore houses, and installing 12 crore tap water connections.

He pointed to India’s transition to manufacturing and innovation, with initiatives like Make in India and Startup India making the nation the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer. He also emphasised the streamlining of legal systems by substituting archaic laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), providing a more contemporary legal system.

The D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture series, named after CBI’s first director, Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, has been organised since 2000 to foster dialogue on law enforcement and criminal justice. The event served as a tribute to Kohli’s vision and CBI’s commitment to integrity and excellence.