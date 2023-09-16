Ashok Leyland to establish electric bus manufacturing unit in UP

Lucknow:In a significant development aimed at advancing India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, Ashok Leyland, the renowned global commercial vehicle manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to establish an electric bus manufacturing unit in the state.



The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Welcoming Ashok Leyland to Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that it was remarkable that a company of Ashok Leyland’s stature would set up its unit in Uttar Pradesh earlier, given the state’s vast population and its status as the largest youth capital in the country.

‘WE are committed to providing security and facilities to all investors. Over the past six years, industrial groups that had previously hesitated to invest in Uttar Pradesh had begun expanding their operations in the state,’ CM said.

He emphasised that Ashok Leyland’s decision to invest in Uttar Pradesh aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to reduce dependence on traditional fuel options and further the Net Zero mission. The Uttar Pradesh government actively seeks private sector investment to support this mission and is dedicated to reducing emissions through cleaner public and freight transportation.

‘State government is actively promoting electric vehicle manufacturing and operation, with a dedicated state policy in place. Uttar Pradesh currently leads in electric vehicle registrations, and efforts are underway to establish additional charging stations and integrate electric vehicles into the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) fleet,’Yogi Adityanath said.