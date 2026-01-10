Ashok Leyland plugs into UP’s EV push with Lucknow e-bus plant

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday marked a major milestone in its industrial push with the inauguration of the state’s first electric bus manufacturing plant set up by Ashok Leyland in Sarojini Nagar.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the facility along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh strongly praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, saying he had earlier known him as a skilled politician but had now realised that he was equally adept in economics.

“You know very well how to attract investment and how to generate profit. The way Uttar Pradesh is being run today, the state’s rating can easily be called excellent,” he said.