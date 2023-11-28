Ashok Gehlot confident of Congress win in five states

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Congress would form governments in all five poll-bound states even though the BJP-led Centre was ‘misusing’ the central agencies against the Opposition leaders.

Had a Congress government been formed in Telangana 10 years ago after party leader Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the promise of creation of a separate state of Telangana, it would have reached greater heights, he claimed.

Dismissing PM Modi’s allegation about question paper leak in Rajasthan, he said similar leaks were reported in Gujarat, UP and also in Telangana. He added that Rajasthan has passed a law to penalise those indulging in paper leaks with life imprisonment.

PM Modi campaigns extensively in states where elections are held unlike his predecessors who addressed only a couple of rallies in a state, he said.

There used to be a lot of credibility to the visits of the PM then, he recalled.