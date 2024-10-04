Ashish Pandey, house staff of RG Kar hospital arrested

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Ashish Pandey, the house staff and student leader of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with the alleged corruption case.

Pandey was under the radar of CBI since the central agency had taken over the investigation as he was very close to the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

During the probe, CBI officials also came to know that Pandey stayed in a

guest house with a friend on the day when the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor’s body was found at the hospital seminar room.

The student leader was earlier grilled by the CBI about 14 times during their investigation.

CBI suspects that Pandey is trying to hide several things which need to be investigated.

Coincidentally, the student leader was arrested after three days of interrogation of Ghosh and former OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal at the Presidency correctional home.

CBI is likely to seek Pandey’s police remand on Friday at the court.

It may be mentioned that Pandey’s name had also cropped up when junior doctors alleged about the threat culture in the hospital.