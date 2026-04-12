From classical to cabaret: Music legend Asha Bhosle dies in Mumbai hospital at 92

Mumbai: Asha Bhosle, the legend who refused to be bracketed into any one genre and stepped out of the shadows of her sister’s greatness to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

Asha, one half of the Mangeshkar duo whose versatility was unmatched even by her sister Lata, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

The singer, who defied convention to add heft, depth and even oomph to women’s voices in cinema, be it the lovelorn Meena Kumari in “Hum Intezar Karenge” or the unapologetically seductive Helen in “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”, is survived by her son Anand.

The last rites will be held on Monday.

"People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand told reporters.

Her voice – which got listeners jiving to “Aaja, Aaja” just as skilfully as she got them to mourn lost love in “Chain Se Ham Ko Kabhi” – filled the growing years of generations of Indians. And millions mourned her loss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched Indian cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known… I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. My condolences to her family, fans and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever resonate in people's lives," Modi said in a post on X.

Asha ruled the Hindi playback singing world along with her sister Lata for seven decades with virtually every movie song recorded in Bollywood for female leads using their voices.

Asha herself sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, a career graph almost impossible to take stock of. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film “Majha Bal”. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her the longest performing singers in global music history.

Irrepressible, effervescent, vivacious. The adjectives were many for the artiste who sang almost till the end – and gamely danced too.

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar put out a post on X of the inimitable Asha Tai, as she was fondly called, singing a bhajan just a few days ago.

Two years ago, she was seen recreating Vicky Kaushal’s signature hook step in “Tauba Tauba” at a concert in Dubai. Just as it had been in the years past when she would readily shake a leg in tune with one of her songs.

Dressed in her trademark ivory-gold saree, diamonds and a white rose tucked in her hair, she recently posed for media cameras at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in what was probably her last public appearance.

Asha got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 when she was 16 and later in life married composer R D Burman with whom she had a long, fruitful collaboration – right from “Mera Kuch Samaan” and “Dum Maaro Dum” to “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” and “Nahin, Nahin, Abhi Nahi”. The songlist inspired by cabarets, romance, lament and every other tonality.

"She can sing all kinds of songs very well — sad songs, dance numbers and cabarets. I am not saying this because she is my sister, but it's my duty to speak about her qualities. Looking at the variety of songs she can sing, no singer can match her," Lata Mangeshkar is quoted as saying in the book 'Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice" by Nasreen Munni Kabir.

The elder sister died in February 2022, also at the age of 92.

There was plenty of speculation about the rivalry between the two sisters – both extraordinarily accomplished -- but little to substantiate it.

"It's wrong to talk of rivalry having spoilt our relationship. We are sisters and neighbours. We talk to each other and eat together. If either of us has a problem, we tell each other," Lata told Kabir.

While Lata was the go-to choice for music director Madan Mohan, the master of melody and ghazals, Asha was equally accomplished in that genre, and is still remembered for her ghazals in “Umrao Jaan”. She won a National Film award for the movie.

Among Asha's most popular songs are “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar”, “In Ankhon Ki Masti”, “Piya Tu Ab to Aaja”, “Duniya Mein Logon Ko”, and “Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main”.

She was the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors such as Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ASHA@90: Live in concert', in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

The voice remained steady, elastic and timbre fresh almost till the end.

She last lent her voice to Gorillaz's album 'The Mountain' where she sang the track "The Shadowy Light". The song was released on February 27, 2026.

Born on September 8, 1933 in Sangli (Maharashtra), she was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar just like her sister was. Music was perhaps in her destiny. Of the four sisters, Lata, Usha and Asha were playback singers while Meena is a music composer. As is their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The much awarded Asha, who was also a successful entrepreneur and ran the popular restaurant Asha’s in Dubai and the UK, won multiple awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan, National Awards and other music honours.

Tributes poured in from the fraternity that loved and admired Asha.

Singer Usha Uthup couldn't stop crying.

"She was such an amazingly versatile singer. It is unbelievable to speak about Asha ji in the past tense... From my side, it has always been a relationship of admiration and awe," she said.

A R Rahman, who composed "Rangeela", shared a photo with Bhosle on Instagram and posted, "She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist @asha.bhosle."

Actor Kajol, one of the many female stars for whom the legendary singer lent her voice, recalled watching Asha Bhosle record a song when she was 19.

"Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend... as a singer , as a persona and as a human being... loved everything about her," she wrote.