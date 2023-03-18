Asansol stampede case: BJP leader Jitendra Tewari held from Noida

Kolkata: BJP leader Jitendra Tewari was arrested by the Asansol Police from Yamuna Expressway in Noida in connection with a stampede that occurred on December 14 last year in Asansol, West Bengal, during a blanket distribution programme that led to the death of three persons.



Tewari was picked up in a joint raid conducted by the sleuths of the detective department of Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate and Asansol North police station.

He will be brought to Kolkata by flight and will be produced at a local court on Sunday.

According to a senior police official in the Commissionerate no permission was taken for hosting the distribution programme.

The son of one of the victims lodged a complaint with Asansol North Police Station based on which an FIR was initiated against ten persons that include Tewari and his wife Chaitali, a BJP councillor of ward 27 of Asansol Municipal Corporation. Six persons have been arrested in this connection.

The Calcutta High Court last month rejected the anticipatory bail of Asansol BJP leader Jitendra Tewari and four others accused in the case.

The high court also rejected the same prayer made by Chaitali Tewari, the wife of Jitendra.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present during the programme. He had distributed some blankets and left following which the stampede occurred in which three persons, including a minor, were killed and several others were injured.