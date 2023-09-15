Asansol: Petrol pump employee shot at

KOLKATA: A petrol pump employee was shot at by a miscreant at Salanpur in Asansol on Thursday.



On Thursday around 3:45 pm three youths riding a scooter arrived at a petrol pump in Salanpur. In the CCTV footage it was seen that after a woman employee of the petrol pump refilled the scooter’s fuel tank, one of the accused held her at gunpoint.

When she and a colleague of hers tried to escape, the miscreant fired a round and sat on the scooter’s pillion. While leaving the petrol pump he reportedly fired another round.

Though two rounds of bullets were fired, none were injured. Later police were informed. Cops have started a probe to find out the culprits.

It is suspected that they might have fled to Jharkhand. The motive of the shooting is not yet clear as the accused persons did not even try to rob her or the petrol pump.

The woman employee of the petrol pump said: “They asked me to fill the fuel tank with petrol worth Rs 55 only. As soon as I filled the tank, one of them held me by my hair and showed a pistol. I somehow managed to escape when he fired.”