Asansol Municipal Corporation imposes penalty on 11 factories for ‘illegal construction’

Kolkata: The Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a penalty on 11 factories that indulged in illegal construction by keeping the civic body in the dark.

The fine imposed on these companies have been to the tune of Rs 500 crore. If the companies fail to clear the dues within a specific time period, the civic body has threatened to take legal actions against them.

“These companies have not adhered to building plans. We found irregularities in construction. Some six to eight months back when an inspection was made on the basis of complaints of illegal construction they were asked to pull down the illegal part. However, they haven’t paid heed to our directions. Hence, penalties have been imposed,” an AMC official said. The companies that have been penalized are mostly located in Jamuria.

The civic body had sought clarifications regarding such constructions by the companies and they could not submit valid documents. Hence, these constructions were declared illegal.

Locals alleged that the construction has encroached on government land and roads causing inconveniences to them. They have demanded stringent punishment for such illegal construction.