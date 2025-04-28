As Uddhav-Raj reunion buzz gains traction, Sena (UBT), MNS leaders say it’s easier said than done

Mumbai: With speculations about rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray gathering steam, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have said that though it is a promising prospect, personal ties and organisational synergy are hurdles that need to be overcome.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked a buzz about a possible reconciliation, with statements indicating they could ignore “trivial issues” and join hands nearly two decades after they parted ways.

While MNS chief Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos is not difficult, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against the state’s interests were not entertained.

The Sena (UBT) on Saturday put up a cryptic post on its social media handles, saying, “Time has come to unite for the sake of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Shivsainiks are ready for the protection of Marathi asmita (pride).”

The cousins are currently abroad. Raj is expected to return in the last week of April, and Uddhav in the first week of May.

The reunion buzz has also come at a time when both parties have reached a nadir with regard to their electoral performance and are going through their toughest political phase.

The Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Leaders of both parties have, however, said that though Uddhav’s response to Raj’s call may have sparked speculation, it is easier said than done.