As Rajnath turns 74, will the stalwart step into 2029 Lok Sabha elections battle?

Lucknow: As Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh turns 74 and steps into his 75th year, speculation is mounting over whether he will contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections or make way for a successor. A stalwart of Indian politics and three-time MP from Lucknow, Singh’s political future is now a subject of intense discussion— both within the BJP and beyond.

There has been no official statement regarding his plans, but political observers believe that Singh, known for his towering stature and measured approach, will have the final say on his role in the party’s future. Whether he continues to contest elections or shifts to an advisory or organisational position, the choice, many say, will be entirely his.

Singh’s political journey is marked by longevity, composure, and a remarkable ability to avoid controversy. He began his career at the age of 23 as the district secretary of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Mirzapur in 1974, when the voting age in India was still 21. A physics graduate by education, Singh has since spent five decades navigating the complex equations of Indian politics, evolving into one of the BJP’s most respected figures.

Although he faced defeats in his early electoral attempts—in Mirzapur in 1980 and Mahona in 1993—he never wavered. His steady rise through the ranks eventually saw him hold key portfolios like Home and Defence, serve as BJP president, and even take charge as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Known for his diplomatic style, Singh is often compared to the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his ability to command respect across party lines.

His entry into the 75th year of life has reignited the conversation around the BJP’s informal age cap of 75 years for holding ministerial or electoral roles. While the party has never officially codified the rule, it has been cited as the reason for retiring leaders like Kalraj Mishra from the Union Cabinet and denying tickets to senior leaders such as Satyadev Pachauri, Santosh Gangwar, and Rita Bahuguna Joshi during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.