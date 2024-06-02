As rain lashes Kerala, Met Dept sounds orange alert in Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapurame: With the southwest monsoon bringing widespread rains in various parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded an orange alert in Ernakulam district which has been receiving incessant downpours for the past several days.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The weather agency predicted “very heavy rainfall” in isolated places of the district in the coming hours.

As per the latest update from the Met dept, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Wayanad districts were issued yellow alert, predicting heavy rains in isolated places.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In view of the weather warnings, the state Disaster Management Authority cautioned people against the possible threats of landslides and mudslides in hilly areas and urged them to shift to safer places if necessary.

People living in low-lying areas, where waterlogging occurs regularly, should move to relief camps after assessing the rain situation, it said.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, people who live in dilapidated houses should also move to safer places, it said.

Night travel through the hilly areas should be avoided completely, the authority added.