As Parl session concludes 7 days early, TMC launches attack on NDA

New Delhi: As the government decided to end the winter session of Parliament on Friday, Trinamool Congress made a scathing attack on the incumbent NDA government and claimed that it is an attempt to mock Parliament.



The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, a week ahead of the scheduled date. Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien mentioned in a tweet that, "PM Narendra Modi and his team continue to mock Parliament. For the 8th time in a row, BJP CUTS SHORT a Parliament session. They announce dates and then run away. Winter Session over a week ahead of time."

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29. The TMC leader also claimed that the erstwhile monsoon session was scheduled to end on August 12, whereas it was concluded on August 8. Before that, the 256th session of Parliament was concluded on April 7, instead of April 8, the 255th session was concluded on December 22, last year, instead of December 23, 254th session was concluded on August 11, instead of August 13, last year.

Also, the 253rd session was scheduled to end on April 8, which was concluded on March 21, last year. The 252nd session concluded on September 23, 2020, whereas, it was scheduled to end on October 1. The 251st Parliament session was scheduled to end on April 3, 2020, whereas, it was concluded on March 23, 2020.

However, reportedly, several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.