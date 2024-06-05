As many as 5 ISF workers injured in bomb explosion

Kolkata: As many as five ISF workers, including a Panchayat member, were injured in a bomb explosion in Bhangar late on Monday night. As per the sources an explosion took place at the Panapukur area

of Chaltaberia in Uttar Kashipur of Bhangar.

Local residents came out of their homes and saw five ISF workers, including the member of the Panchayat Azharuddin, lying injured. They were rushed to Jirangacha Primary

Health Centre. Later, all five of them were admitted to SSKM Hospital. Cops from Uttar Kashipur Police Station led

by the Deputy Commissioner of Bhangar Division, Saikat Ghosh went to the spot

and started an inquiry. After a preliminary probe, cops

suspect that the crude

bombs exploded while manufacturing. A case has been registered.