As many as 19 drowns in UP dists since Monday evening, says police

Lucknow: As many as 19 persons have drowned in different districts of Uttar Pradesh since last evening, officials said on Tuesday.

While bodies of 14 persons have been recovered, five continue to be missing.

According to police, in Sultanpur, two persons from a village under the Baldirai police station area died after getting drowned in the river Gomti.

SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said last evening, Golu Nishad of Ibrahimpur village ventured into deep waters while bathing. By the time his family members could bring him out, he had died.

Family members of the deceased said he was not well and used to have seizures. Police have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Radheyshyam (45) drowned while swimming to cross the river. People nearby took him to the community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead.

According to reports from Bareilly, three minors drowned in the Ramganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Police said a large number of people had gathered at Murhkiya Ghat under the Bhamora police station to celebrate the festival on Tuesday.

SHO Rohit Singh said residents of Gauss Ganj village, Anuj (15), his cousin Arvind (16) and Chhotu (11) drowned while bathing in the river.

Locals brought them out of the water. But, they had died by then, he added.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, three people drowned on the occasion observed to mark the descent of goddess Ganga to earth from heaven.

The first incident took place in the Naujheel police station area. SHO (crime) Manoj Sharma said that two persons identified as Rajkumar (17) and Basant (16) drowned while bathing in the river. While Basant was rescued by the local divers, Rajkumar continues to be missing.