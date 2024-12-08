‘As many as 13,000 train services will be provided during Maha Kumbh’

VARANASI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Varanasi on Sunday to inspect railway traffic facilities and oversee preparation work for the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

Upon his arrival at Babatpur Airport, he went directly to Varanasi Railway Station, where he boarded a special train to Prayagraj to conduct window trailing inspection along the way.

In Prayagraj, the minister will review railway arrangements for Maha Kumbh and finalise plans for preparation work.

At Varanasi Railway Station, officials greeted the railway minister. Addressing the media, Vaishnaw said, “The Maha Kumbh is a big event that attracts a large number of pilgrims. It is our duty to ensure they receive hassle-free railway services. Preparations are being done in a very meticulous manner. This year, ring railway systems have been developed so that travelling to Prayagraj and Ayodhya becomes easy. In addition, large holding areas are being developed to accommodate passengers.

The minister expressed that he was confident in managing the intake of pilgrims, in particular on the four most important bathing days.

“As many as 13,000 train services will be provided by the railways during the period of Maha Kumbh over 45 days,” he said. Some other preparations under way include the construction of new bridges, increased waiting and holding areas, track-doubling projects, redeveloped stations, and modernised yards, most of which are close to fruition.

Ahead of Vaishnaw’s visit, Chairman Railway Board Satish Kumar reached Varanasi Junction late Saturday night by a special train to look into preliminary arrangements.

Vaishnaw stopped by Jhunsi Station at around 1 pm and inspected it for 20 minutes. The General Manager (GM) of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) briefed him on the Ganga Bridge and the Sangam area, which is where Kalpavas take place during Maha Kumbh. The minister reviewed the rail bridge and appreciated the work that was in progress.

After the bridge inspection, Vaishnaw went to Phaphamau Station. He also plans to meet the officials and get a detailed report of all the preparations at Prayagraj Junction.

The minister said that the focus remains on providing pilgrims with improved and hassle-free facilities during the Maha Kumbh, making the experience of all the visitors memorable and spiritual.