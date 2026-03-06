As long as AAP is in Punjab, free electricity will continue: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said the upcoming Budget of the Punjab government will introduce several new pro-people initiatives aimed at accelerating economic growth while strengthening welfare measures for the people.



Addressing a gathering during a Lok Milni in District Sangrur and later speaking to the media, the CM said Punjab has utilised public money responsibly over the past four years, delivering free power to more than 90% households, establishing 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, and providing over 63,000 government jobs without bribe or recommendation.

Taking a swipe at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the CM said the Akali leadership has lost touch with the realities of Punjab and should stop daydreaming about returning to power. He remarked that while Punjab’s youth need employment opportunities, Badal is busy talking about organising card tournaments in villages.

The CM said traditional political parties burdened Punjab with debt and worked for their own interests, whereas the Punjab government is using every rupee from the state exchequer for the welfare of the people. He also criticised the Union government for withholding Punjab’s rightful funds while simultaneously attempting to divide people through politics of polarisation.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Lok Milni programme, Mann said. “The ensuing budget will introduce several pro-people initiatives besides propelling economic growth of Punjab. The Punjab government has judiciously spent the taxpayers’ money in the last four years with a focus on the holistic growth of Punjab. The upcoming budget will also focus on citizen-centric initiatives.”