As Hill politics gain momentum, parties keep close watch

Darjeeling: Two recent back to back events have managed to add momentum to the somewhat stagnant Hill politics. These developments are being closely watched, especially by different political camps.

On December 20, following a meeting between Union Home Minister and Darjeeling Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista in Siliguri, Bista announced that talks would be held in January 2025 in Delhi, for finding out a solution to the Gorkha impasse. Though he stated that the West Bengal Chief Minister and State officials would be invited for the Delhi talks, he categorically stated that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) nor the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM- the party in power in the Hills) will have any representation is the talks.

On December 22, Ajoy Edwards launched the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) after dissolving the Hamro Party. Edwards gave a clarion call for a unified movement under a collective leadership for the separate state of Gorkhaland. Many veteran Hill leaders joined the IGJF.

“The idea that a party prospers by merely raising the Gorkhaland demand is outdated. Gorkhaland is not something that can be comprehended overnight. It is not the issue of just one political party. Gorkhaland is a demand of the Gorkha community as a whole. Merely using the Gorkhaland demand as a political tool by any party does not guarantee its attainment,” declared BGPM President Anit Thapa, talking to mediapersons on Monday.

He stated that the hills time and again have voted BJP to power in hopes of Gorkhaland. “They themselves have declared that the issue has reached a critical stage. Bista is the one tasked with this matter. There is no need to form a new party to address this.

It is not necessary for us to sit in the tripartite talks. If the BJP wants, they can grant Gorkhaland. The Gorkhaland issue has become a tool for personal profit.”