As Haryana Assembly polls loom, state to gear up for show of strength & big names

Chandigarh: With just 10 days to go for the Haryana Assembly elections, the tussle for power is going to be amped up with bigwigs of parties looking to descend on the state and hold rallies and roadshows in a display of strength.

Tomorrow is probably the most crucial day for the Assembly elections. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (September 25), an election rally is being organised by the BJP in Gohana.

The rally will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been in power for 10 years in Haryana and has implemented many schemes in the state in the name of Deendayal Upadhyay.

The rally was originally scheduled for Thursday but in view of this special day, the programme has been preponed. Tuesday is also the birthday of India’s former Deputy Prime Minister, late Tau Devi Lal. Thus, the Indian National Lok Dal is organising Samman Diwas function in Uchana of Jind district on the occasion of his 111th birth anniversary.

Uchana has been the strength of the Chautalas. Dushyant Chautala, who separated from the INLD and has formed the Jannayak Janata Party, is contesting election from Uchana. The INLD has organised a rally in Uchana with a special strategy. BSP supremo Mayawati is also participating in this rally.

The next day, on September 26, the PM will address the party workers in Haryana through Namo App. This programme will be organised at 4,000 shakti kendras. After this, the PM’s rallies are also slated in Hisar on Thursday and in Palwal on October 2.

Till now the election campaign was being carried out only by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Due to the ongoing tussle between him and Kumari Selja in the Congress, the rallies of national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haryana have been cancelled.

Rahul Gandhi will start the election campaign in Haryana on Thursday from the Assembly constituency of Selja supporter Shamsher Gogi, a former MLA from Assandh. On the same day, Rahul will also address a rally in Barwala, Hisar. Dalit voters have grabbed the attention of the Haryana elections, and Mayawati, looking to mobilise voters, will start the election campaign from Karnal.