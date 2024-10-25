As a Diwali gift, Punjab government scraps NOC for registration of land

Chandigarh: In a Diwali bonanza, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has abolished the condition of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the registration of plots.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM profusely thanked Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for according the consent to the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2024, to do away with the practice of (NOC) for registration of land deeds. He said that the Punjab assembly had given consent to the Bill on September 3 after which the Governor had passed it.

Mann said that this amendment aims to ensure stringent control over the illegal colonies besides giving relief to the small plot holders.

The CM said that this is a major reprieve for the common man as it aims to overcome the problem being faced by the general public in registration of their plots and to put a check on development of unauthorised colonies. Mann said that this stipulates provisions of penalty and punishment to offenders, adding, “it is a historic decision aimed at ensuring the well-being of the common man”.

He said that as per the amendment any person as of July 30, 2024, who has an area upto 500 square yard, situated in an unauthorised colony, has entered into a power of attorney, agreement to sell on stamp paper, or any other such document will not require any an NOC for registration of land.

The CM said that some colonists mint the money illegally but people have to bear the hardships due to their misdeeds adding that the illegal colonies had mushroomed during the long misrule of the previous governments as the earlier rulers had patronised the illegal colonisers.