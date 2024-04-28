Arvind Mahavidyalaya Hosts 'Psychedelia-24' Event: A Journey of Self-Discovery

NEW DELHI: The Department of Applied Psychology at Arvind Mahavidyalaya (Evening), affiliated with Delhi University, organized a two-day annual event titled 'Psychedelia-24' on April 24 and 25, held in the college's Seminar Hall. The central theme of the event was 'The Art of Self-Discovery.' The inaugural session of the event witnessed esteemed guests, including Prof. Roshan Lal from Delhi University's Department of Psychology, who served as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, along with the college's Principal, Prof. Arun Chaudhry. The formal inauguration included the lighting of the lamp by invited dignitaries and faculty members, followed by a warm welcome extended to the guests.



Prof. Monica Rekhi, Senior Faculty Member of the Department of Applied Psychology, extended greetings to the guests, highlighting how 'Psychedelia' serves as a confluence of various events organized annually by the students, reflecting the skills, teaching styles, and contributions of the faculty towards society and the nation. Prof. Arun Chaudhri, the college's Principal and a special guest for the event, emphasized the significance of self-discovery as a lifelong process aimed at personal growth.



Prof. Roshan Lal elaborated on the process and stages of self-discovery in his address, engaging students and guests alike. The second day featured panel discussions and lectures by Prof. Surendra Kumar Siya and Dr Dinesh Chhabra from Delhi University, enriching the participants' knowledge and addressing their queries with enthusiasm.

Several innovative competitions, including 'Psy Celebs,' 'Psyriors,' 'Total Bag Painting,' and an 'Escape Room Competition,' were organized by students from various colleges, showcasing their talent and creativity. The successful execution of the event was credited to the efforts of Dr Chandraprakash Kapoor, Coordinator of the event, Co-Coordinator Dr Sajni, and the active participation of members of the Psychological Society, led by President Sadhvi Sharma.



Certificates were distributed to all participants and winners by Prof. Surendra Kumar Siya, the Chief Guest for the concluding session. Dr Chandraprakash Kapoor thanked all attendees and participants for making the event a success.



The event witnessed the presence of Prof. Girish Joshi, Dr Vivek Chaudhri, Dr Garima Agarwal, Dr Suruchi Singh, Dr Indrani Ragon, Dr Pavani, Anupam Pandey, and a large number of students.