Arvind Kejriwal shares grief of Punjab’s flood-affected families; vows no effort will be spared in relief & rescue operations

New Delhi / Punjab: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the flood-ravaged areas of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab, where unprecedented devastation has unfolded. Highlighting the scale of the crisis and the Punjab Government’s round-the-clock relief and rescue efforts, the AAP Chief appealed to the Centre for urgent assistance. He was accompanied by Cabinet Minister and AAP Punjab President Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Sharing a video from his media interaction, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “In this difficult time, the Punjab Government is standing firmly with every family. Help is reaching every person in need. For the first time in 37 years since 1988, Punjab is facing such a devastating flood, but the state’s ministers, MLAs, officers, and AAP workers are working day and night in relief and service of the people. The people of Punjab are not alone; the entire nation stands with them. We are confident that together we will overcome this disaster soon.”

“Those who have refused to leave their villages are being provided relief at their doorsteps, while adequate arrangements have been made for those who have shifted to relief camps. A gazetted officer has been appointed for every village to ensure no one has to run around for help. The crisis is enormous, but even bigger is the spirit of Punjab and its people’s determination to help one another. This spirit will guide us out of this calamity. I appeal to the Central Government that as Punjab faces this grave flood tragedy today, it must extend as much help as possible to the state,” he wrote in another post.

During a media interaction after visiting the flood-hit areas, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “A huge disaster has struck. Floods have spread everywhere and entire villages have been washed away. In 1988, 37 years ago, Punjab had seen such devastating floods, and now once again we are facing the same tragedy. In this painful moment, the Punjab government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all our ministers who came with me today, our MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, all our MPs, ministers, MLAs, our workers, the entire Aam Aadmi Party government, all officers, DCs, administration, SSPs, SPs — everyone is fully engaged in rescuing people and providing relief.”

Speaking about people’s concerns, the AAP Chief said, “As we went around, we saw many people who do not want to leave their homes, because they have cattle, and also fear theft if they abandon their houses. Some people have been evacuated to relief camps, and very good arrangements have been made there by the government, leaving no shortage of any kind.

He asserted that although this is a very painful time, we are doing everything possible. Wherever people are still inside villages, we are trying to deliver help right there. If someone in this area even asks for a gas cylinder, MP Sichewal ensures it reaches their home.

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted, “The greatest contribution here is of the people of Punjab themselves. Punjab is not just a state, it has always stood as the first shield whenever India was attacked and has defended the country. During the Green Revolution, when the nation worried about feeding its huge population, Punjab filled the stomachs of the entire country. Today Punjab is in difficulty, but the spirit of Punjabis is once again visible — one Punjabi selflessly helping another, thinking of his neighbour before himself. Today, the entire administration is working with full strength.”

Announcing steps for direct assistance, he added, “The Punjab government is appointing a gazetted officer for every village, so that people do not have to run around the administration but can receive immediate help at their doorstep. I also appeal to the central government that in such a painful moment, as much help as possible should be given to Punjab. I have seen that recently, when there was an earthquake in Afghanistan, the central government sent a lot of aid there, which is good — we should help wherever in the world it is needed. But now such a big tragedy has struck Punjab, and the central government must extend help here as well. I appeal for that.”

“Once the water recedes, the real work will begin. At that time, it will be most important to ensure that no disease spreads. All broken roads will have to be rebuilt. Families whose houses have been damaged or destroyed will have to be compensated. We will give the maximum possible assistance. That is why I appeal to everyone — please help as much as you can in this moment,” urged the AAP Supremo.