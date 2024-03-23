‘Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person but thought, thoughts can’t be arrested’

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and strongly criticised their dictatorial behaviour after the arrest of AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Sitting Delhi Chief Minister is arrested by the ED (political team of the BJP) without filing any chargesheet or any evidence in the said case. Mann termed it the murder of democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, after meeting the family of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP Punjab President said that today I have come to talk to you on a very serious topic. This situation prevailing in the country has been going on for many years. The agencies are being used as a weapon. If any leader of the opposition speaks against the atrocities of the BJP, then ED, CBI, and Income Tax department come to his house.

The current situation of the country is like an undeclared emergency.

One person brought a health revolution in Delhi and everything, from small medicines to big tests, is free and the person who built those hospitals and clinics is currently in jail.

Manish Sisodia, the person who built the schools in Delhi, and improved and upgraded the education level in public schools for lakhs of children, is inside the jail.

Sanjay Singh, who spoke against Modi in Rajya Sabha, is inside the jail. And now they arrested Arvind Kejriwal, I don’t understand whether there is democracy in the country.

He said, “Non-BJP governments are harassed by the Governor and I am also a victim of it. The Chief Minister of Kerala just came to Jantar Mantar.