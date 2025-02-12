Arunachal University of Studies bestows Sunil Deodhar with Honorary D.Litt

Itanagar: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) conferred the degree of Doctor of Literature (D. Litt.) on senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar for his meritorious contribution to the field of social service on Tuesday. The honourary degree was conferred upon Deodhar by Arunachal DCM Chowna Mein in august presence of Chancellor Kamal Lochan, Pro-Chancellor Vishwa Lochan, President-World Education Mission and former Parliametarian of Bhutan Duothob Yangtsep.

Reading out the citation while conferring the honourary degree, Pro-Chancellor Vishwa Lochan said, "Deodhar belongs to the rare kind of personalities who selflessly dedicate their lives for the service of the society. The dedication shows that the selfless service brings the real inner peace that inspires millions of others to walk the path and bring about a sustainable change in the world. One may be reminded that Deodhar is a multifarious political figure of the nation, who is famous for his grassroot activism based astute political strategies.

By establishing My Home India in 2004, Deodhar pioneered the mission to help thousands of students migrating from the North East to rest of India for education. The mission also indirectly helped contain the sense of separatism prevailing in many of the North Eastern communities.

His initiative 'Sapno Se Apno Tak' wherein he played a crucial role in reuniting over 3,700 children estranged from their families too is a glaring example of how thousands of hearts are touched with simple acts of kindness and lead to deaired changes in the society. Similarly his initiatives of 'Dard se Hamdard Tak' has helped over 400 jail inmates to avail legal aide and his initiative of 'Jan Aarogya Raksha' has healed over a lakh patients in past few years.