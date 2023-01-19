Arunachal records over 95% school enrolment in past 15 years: Report

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh recorded over 95 per cent enrollment of children in schools in the past 15 years, in the age group of 6-14 years, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

Despite closure of schools during the Covid pandemic, the enrolment in the northeastern state increased from 97.2 per cent in 2018 to 98.4 per cent in 2022, the report which was released on Wednesday, said.

The report revealed that almost all (98.4%) students in the age bracket of 6-14 years are now enrolled in schools in the country.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the survey covered a total of 376 villages, 5,320 households and 9,148 children in the age group 3 to 16 in 13 districts. The percentage of children in age group of 6-14 enrolled in government schools stands at 62.2 per cent in 2022 as compared to 60.1 per cent in 2018.

In 2006, the all India figure of percentage of girls age 11-14 who were out of school stood at 10.3 per cent, falling over the following decade to 4.1 per cent in 2018. This proportion has continued to drop.

In 2022, all India figure for 11-14-year-old girls not enrolled in school stands at 2%. In 2006, 8.7 per cent of the girls in age group of 11-14 were not enrolled in school in Arunachal Pradesh, which reduced steadily over the years, the report revealed.

In 2008, more than 10 per cent of the girls in 15-16 age group was not enrolled in school in the state. This reduced to 8.6 per cent in 2018 and reduced further to 6.4% in 2022.

In Arunachal Pradesh, proportion of 3-year-olds enrolled in some form of early childhood education stands at 64.4 per cent in 2022.